Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases New Position in Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 17,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GWR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 339.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 466,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,011,000 after purchasing an additional 360,246 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 150.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 451,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,746,000 after purchasing an additional 271,364 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Genesee & Wyoming during the 1st quarter worth $16,527,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 939,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,513,000 after purchasing an additional 198,203 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 698.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 195,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,840,000 after purchasing an additional 171,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genesee & Wyoming stock opened at $87.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Genesee & Wyoming Inc has a one year low of $64.31 and a one year high of $89.71.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.93 million. Genesee & Wyoming had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 5.32%. Genesee & Wyoming’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Genesee & Wyoming Inc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

GWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Genesee & Wyoming to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Genesee & Wyoming from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesee & Wyoming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.30.

In other news, CFO Timothy J. Gallagher sold 4,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $362,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher F. Liucci sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $79,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,151.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,538 shares of company stock valued at $913,530 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

