Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Invests $1.41 Million in Sonoco Products Co (SON)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 33,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 82,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 10,595 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 38,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SON opened at $55.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Sonoco Products Co has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.78%.

In other news, SVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $104,938.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,091.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin P. Mahoney sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $63,853.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,520 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SON shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “$56.02” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Sonoco Products to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

