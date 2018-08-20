Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B (TAP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B (NYSE:TAP) by 35.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B by 5,499.7% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 102,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 100,699 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Capital One National Association bought a new position in Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $68.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B has a 12-month low of $58.75 and a 12-month high of $91.36.

Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.69%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TAP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $72.00 price objective on Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.92.

In other Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B news, insider Krishnan Anand sold 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $168,571.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,492.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

