Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.39 Million Position in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/RBA AMERN INDL RENA (AIRR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/RBA AMERN INDL RENA (BMV:AIRR) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/RBA AMERN INDL RENA were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/RBA AMERN INDL RENA by 15.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/RBA AMERN INDL RENA by 9.0% in the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/RBA AMERN INDL RENA by 858.9% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 72,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 65,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/RBA AMERN INDL RENA by 12.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 96,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 11,020 shares in the last quarter.

Get 1st Tr EXCHANGE/RBA AMERN INDL RENA alerts:

Shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/RBA AMERN INDL RENA stock opened at $27.56 on Monday. 1st Tr EXCHANGE/RBA AMERN INDL RENA has a 12-month low of $400.34 and a 12-month high of $543.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1st Tr EXCHANGE/RBA AMERN INDL RENA (BMV:AIRR).

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Tr EXCHANGE/RBA AMERN INDL RENA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Tr EXCHANGE/RBA AMERN INDL RENA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.