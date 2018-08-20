Commercial Metals (CMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to post sales of $1.31 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the highest is $1.35 billion. Commercial Metals reported sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year sales of $4.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.78 billion to $4.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.40 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMC. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Bank of America cut Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Macquarie raised Commercial Metals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE CMC traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.84. 538,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,036. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 458,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after acquiring an additional 9,015 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 201,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1,841.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,530,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,282 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $440,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, International Mill, and International Marketing and Distribution.

