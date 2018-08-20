Comerica Bank Buys 9,876 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,876 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vonage were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vonage by 63.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VG opened at $14.56 on Monday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $14.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.95 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 16.92% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. Vonage’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VG. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Vonage in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vonage to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.36.

In related news, SVP Valerie Kahn sold 2,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $26,304.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 233,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $2,662,318.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,247,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,743,278.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,678,803 shares of company stock valued at $20,882,059. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

