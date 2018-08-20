Comcast (CMCSA) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Comcast earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the cable giant an impact score of 46.8104192924968 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Raymond James upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Sunday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.79.

CMCSA traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.60. 12,079,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,346,268. Comcast has a twelve month low of $30.43 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $162.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Comcast will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.89%.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $52,598.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

