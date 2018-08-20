Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $499,000 Holdings in General Electric (GE)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,489 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 32.1% in the first quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 85,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 24,989 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 13.6% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 90,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 10,885 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 533.0% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 118,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,382,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,638,000 after acquiring an additional 82,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.15.

In related news, Director H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 191,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.04 per share, with a total value of $2,490,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $12.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $110.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00. General Electric has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.39 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

