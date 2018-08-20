Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (RFI)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:RFI opened at $12.83 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $12.87.

There is no company description available for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty.

