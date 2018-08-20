Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.02. Coeur Mining reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.67 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.79.

CDE opened at $5.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 281.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $9.87.

In related news, insider Mitchell J. Krebs purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $66,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter C. Mitchell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $140,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock worth $80,400 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth $102,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth $101,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth $117,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc owns, operates, explores for, and develops silver and gold properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo silver-gold complex located in Mexico; the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in British Columbia; the Rochester silver-gold mine located in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; and the Wharf gold mine located in South Dakota.

