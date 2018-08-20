Coca Cola HBC (CCH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) in a report published on Friday. They currently have a GBX 2,950 ($37.63) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 2,700 ($34.44).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Coca Cola HBC to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,660 ($33.93) to GBX 3,000 ($38.27) in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Societe Generale raised shares of Coca Cola HBC to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,758 ($35.18) to GBX 2,940 ($37.50) in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 2,400 ($30.62) to GBX 2,500 ($31.89) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($36.99) to GBX 2,800 ($35.72) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,755 ($35.14).

CCH opened at GBX 2,613 ($33.33) on Friday. Coca Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,969 ($25.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,682 ($34.21).

In related news, insider Michalis Imellos purchased 41 shares of Coca Cola HBC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,753 ($35.12) per share, for a total transaction of £1,128.73 ($1,439.89).

About Coca Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, coffee, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Light, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

