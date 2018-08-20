CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,670 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,951,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,950,000 after acquiring an additional 110,381 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $651,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $171,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $823,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $849,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $731,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,881.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $23.00 price objective on CNO Financial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised CNO Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised CNO Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $21.78 on Monday. CNO Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $26.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

