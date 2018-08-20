CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,752,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,975,000 after acquiring an additional 391,587 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 294,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,800,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 793,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,192,000 after acquiring an additional 15,477 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $731,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,881.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNO stock opened at $21.78 on Monday. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $26.47. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

CNO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CNO Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $23.00 target price on shares of CNO Financial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

