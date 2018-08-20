Clearone (CLRO) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at Singular Research

Clearone (NASDAQ:CLRO) had its target price boosted by Singular Research from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning. They currently have a long rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLRO. B. Riley cut shares of Clearone from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Clearone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Clearone currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.00.

Get Clearone alerts:

NASDAQ CLRO opened at $2.44 on Thursday. Clearone has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $9.95.

Clearone (NASDAQ:CLRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. Clearone had a negative net margin of 49.58% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 million for the quarter.

Clearone Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Clearone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.