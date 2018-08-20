Clarus (CLAR) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.00

Shares of Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 7624 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLAR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Clarus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Roth Capital set a $10.00 price objective on Clarus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Clarus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

The company has a market cap of $288.40 million, a PE ratio of 90.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. Clarus had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $45.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.80 million. research analysts forecast that Clarus Corp will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Clarus by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 15,199 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Clarus by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,401 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Clarus by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 45,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Clarus Corporation, a holding company, focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates in two segments, Black Diamond and Sierra. The Black Diamond segment offers high performance apparel, such as jackets, shells, pants, and bibs; rock-climbing equipment comprising carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and high-end day packs; tents; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; and gloves and mittens.

