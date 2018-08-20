Citigroup Reiterates “€13.50” Price Target for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (PBB)

Citigroup set a €13.50 ($15.34) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PBB. Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($13.64) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.60 ($14.32) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Commerzbank set a €15.00 ($17.05) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. equinet set a €13.50 ($15.34) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($14.77) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €13.95 ($15.85).

Get Deutsche Pfandbriefbank alerts:

PBB opened at €12.89 ($14.65) on Friday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 12-month low of €10.36 ($11.77) and a 12-month high of €15.46 ($17.57).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG, a specialist bank, provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.