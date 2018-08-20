Citigroup Raises Liberty Media Formula One Series A (FWONA) Price Target to $41.00

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Thursday. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FWONA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Macquarie restated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in a report on Sunday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.33.

FWONA stock opened at $33.10 on Thursday. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.33.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.00 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 20.90%. research analysts anticipate that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David E. Rapley sold 6,827 shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $315,953.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,124.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark D. Carleton sold 27,783 shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $1,276,351.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,966.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWONA. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the 1st quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the 2nd quarter valued at about $576,000. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series A

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a former subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

