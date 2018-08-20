Citigroup Increases Brixmor Property Group (BRX) Price Target to $18.00

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $16.50 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Sandler O’Neill lowered Brixmor Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.64.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $18.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $19.81.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.24). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $313.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRX. Algebris UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 211.9% in the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 526,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after acquiring an additional 357,669 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 335,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 37,272 shares during the last quarter.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 471 retail centers comprise approximately 80 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

