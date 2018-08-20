Citigroup Inc (C) Position Cut by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC reduced its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 349.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in Citigroup by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 535,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $1,085,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Raja Akram sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $34,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $69.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $64.38 and a 1 year high of $80.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.77%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $78.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.65.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

