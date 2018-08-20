Cisco Systems (CSCO) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $58.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 19th. Argus increased their price target on Cisco Systems to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.58.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $45.87 on Thursday. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $30.36 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Cisco Systems had a positive return on equity of 19.48% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $1,514,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 490,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,222,117.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 448,858 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,191,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 10,866 shares during the period. TrueNorth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $773,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 181,940 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,354 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

