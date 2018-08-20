Cincinnati Bell Inc. (CBB) Director Phillip R. Cox Sells 14,597 Shares

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) Director Phillip R. Cox sold 14,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $183,922.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:CBB opened at $13.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $579.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.50 and a beta of 1.24. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $22.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.33.

Get Cincinnati Bell alerts:

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.03 million. Cincinnati Bell had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cincinnati Bell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBB. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the 2nd quarter valued at $393,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as Fioptics voice lines, voice over Internet protocol, long distance, digital trunking, switched access, caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.