CIGNA Co. (CI) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) by 46.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,105 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CIGNA were worth $14,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CI. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CIGNA during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIGNA during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CIGNA during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of CIGNA by 3,122.7% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 709 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of CIGNA during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut CIGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CIGNA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $193.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CIGNA from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on CIGNA to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.77.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $188.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60. CIGNA Co. has a 52-week low of $163.02 and a 52-week high of $227.13.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. CIGNA had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. equities analysts expect that CIGNA Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $176,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,640.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.93, for a total value of $46,886.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

