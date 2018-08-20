CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 3,688 Shares of Kellogg (K)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,146,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,794,000 after purchasing an additional 457,888 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kellogg by 25.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,324,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,748 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 30.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,221,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,452,000 after purchasing an additional 985,494 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 14.2% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,492,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,626,000 after purchasing an additional 434,170 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 73.5% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,544,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,427,000 after purchasing an additional 654,518 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:K opened at $73.63 on Monday. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $73.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Kellogg had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 59.68%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 53.47%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 66,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $4,815,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $16,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 778,647 shares of company stock valued at $53,870,364 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on K shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Kellogg and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.39.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, and veggie foods.

