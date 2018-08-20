CIBC World Markets Inc. Increases Stake in D. R. Horton Inc (DHI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 11.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,890 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,718 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 25,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $44.38 on Monday. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12-month low of $34.95 and a 12-month high of $53.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHI. KeyCorp set a $54.00 price target on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on D. R. Horton to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on D. R. Horton from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on D. R. Horton from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.27.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West America. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 79 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Freedom Homes, and Pacific Ridge Homes.

