CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 17,756 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,756 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,106,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 694,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,292,000 after acquiring an additional 35,178 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 164,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 17,216 shares in the last quarter. AT Bancorp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. AT Bancorp now owns 651,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.34 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $50.99.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

