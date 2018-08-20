CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $225,000 Holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,729 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEY. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 979.2% in the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 262,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 237,891 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,367,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,280,000 after purchasing an additional 190,357 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 754,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,843,000 after purchasing an additional 79,995 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 46,532 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $706,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEY opened at $18.14 on Monday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $16.52 and a one year high of $18.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 24th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 23rd.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

