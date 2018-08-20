ChessCoin (CHESS) Price Tops $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

ChessCoin (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 20th. ChessCoin has a market capitalization of $104,973.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of ChessCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ChessCoin has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ChessCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00069038 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00001218 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000365 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17,050.78 or 2.68605379 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000162 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005001 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00060001 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00001082 BTC.

About ChessCoin

ChessCoin (CRYPTO:CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2016. ChessCoin’s total supply is 54,032,769 coins. ChessCoin’s official Twitter account is @Chess_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChessCoin’s official website is chesscoincommunity.com

ChessCoin Coin Trading

ChessCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChessCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChessCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChessCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

