Chesapeake Wealth Management Takes Position in Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG)

Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 265 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc Class C by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,071,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,677,721,000 after purchasing an additional 352,952 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc Class C by 132,719.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,679,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,680,000 after purchasing an additional 18,665,638 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc Class C by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,357,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,506,398,000 after purchasing an additional 105,985 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Alphabet Inc Class C by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,228,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,378,260,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Alphabet Inc Class C by 684.2% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,114,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,182,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,160 shares during the last quarter. 34.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morningstar reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Friday. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,245.96.

GOOG opened at $1,200.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc Class C has a 52-week low of $903.40 and a 52-week high of $1,273.89. The company has a market cap of $861.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.66 by $2.09. Alphabet Inc Class C had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $32.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. Alphabet Inc Class C’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 39 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,099.06, for a total value of $42,863.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,449.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director L John Doerr sold 10,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,218.20, for a total transaction of $12,501,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,245,427. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,369 shares of company stock valued at $104,846,172. 13.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc Class C Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

