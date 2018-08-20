Chemours Co (CC) Holdings Lifted by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Chemours were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CC. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the first quarter worth $178,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the second quarter worth $204,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the second quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CC shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Chemours in a report on Monday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $57.50 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.10.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $43.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. Chemours Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.08.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 107.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Chemours Co will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Chemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

