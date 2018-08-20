Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $584.96 Million

Analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) will post sales of $584.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $579.90 million and the highest is $591.03 million. Cheesecake Factory posted sales of $555.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full year sales of $2.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.46 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cheesecake Factory.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $593.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.40 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “$58.55” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.73.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $51.70. 4,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,937. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $38.34 and a 52 week high of $60.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This is a boost from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.77%.

In other news, VP Debby R. Zurzolo sold 1,780 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $92,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 16.0% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 4.3% during the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 29,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 35.1% during the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 3.4% during the first quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC now owns 40,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of August 7, 2018, it operated 214 company-owned restaurants, including 198 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 21 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

