Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 43.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Charter Communications by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,930,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Charter Communications by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $367.00.

In other Charter Communications news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 2,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total transaction of $622,988.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $299.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $70.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.25. Charter Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $250.10 and a 52 week high of $404.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.83 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 1.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

