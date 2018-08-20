CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) Holdings Increased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 269.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,128 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CF Industries were worth $8,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 256.6% during the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of CF opened at $47.52 on Monday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.08, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.96.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.18. CF Industries had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -480.00%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Adam L. Hall sold 20,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total transaction of $984,239.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $99,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,131 shares of company stock worth $1,925,130. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CF. Zacks Investment Research cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. HSBC upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.30 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CF Industries from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.29.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.