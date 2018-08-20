Cesca Therapeutics (KOOL) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.24

News coverage about Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KOOL) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cesca Therapeutics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.9286810763007 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

KOOL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.25. 830,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,720. Cesca Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $6.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -0.95.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KOOL. ValuEngine raised Cesca Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Cesca Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.

Cesca Therapeutics Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies and products for cell-based therapeutics in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company develops automated blood and bone marrow processing systems that enable the separation, processing, and preservation of cell and tissue therapy products.

