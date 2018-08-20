Century Bancorp, Inc. Class A (CNBKA) Major Shareholder Purchases $18,502.02 in Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.14 per share, with a total value of $18,502.02. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 633,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,256,770.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of CNBKA stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $76.25. 1,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $425.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.75. Century Bancorp, Inc. Class A has a one year low of $64.95 and a one year high of $89.40.

Century Bancorp, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 10th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.92 million for the quarter. Century Bancorp, Inc. Class A had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 17.80%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Century Bancorp, Inc. Class A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Century Bancorp, Inc. Class A during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Century Bancorp, Inc. Class A by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Century Bancorp, Inc. Class A during the 2nd quarter worth about $627,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Century Bancorp, Inc. Class A during the 1st quarter worth about $714,000. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Century Bancorp, Inc. Class A by 240.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 9,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. 36.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Bancorp, Inc. Class A

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

