Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Centennial Resource Development earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the oil and natural gas company an impact score of 47.5207488373705 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $17.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 63.46 and a beta of 1.35. Centennial Resource Development has a 52 week low of $15.78 and a 52 week high of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $217.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.58 million. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business’s revenue was up 139.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CDEV shares. National Alliance Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Friday, July 13th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a report on Thursday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, VP Brent P. Jensen acquired 4,500 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $79,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 91,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,853.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Glyphis acquired 15,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.79 per share, with a total value of $251,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Centennial Resource Production, LLC, operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves located in the Permian Basin.

