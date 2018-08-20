Cedar Fair (FUN) vs. Boyd Gaming (BYD) Head-To-Head Analysis

Cedar Fair (NYSE: BYD) and Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

This table compares Cedar Fair and Boyd Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cedar Fair 14.04% 2,149.78% 9.60% Boyd Gaming 7.72% 12.73% 2.92%

Cedar Fair pays an annual dividend of $3.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Boyd Gaming pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Cedar Fair pays out 87.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Boyd Gaming pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cedar Fair has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Cedar Fair is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cedar Fair and Boyd Gaming’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cedar Fair $1.32 billion 2.26 $215.47 million $4.05 13.09 Boyd Gaming $2.38 billion 1.69 $189.19 million $1.03 34.76

Cedar Fair has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Boyd Gaming. Cedar Fair is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boyd Gaming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.7% of Cedar Fair shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of Boyd Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Cedar Fair shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.9% of Boyd Gaming shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cedar Fair and Boyd Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cedar Fair 0 2 5 0 2.71 Boyd Gaming 0 3 8 0 2.73

Cedar Fair currently has a consensus target price of $65.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.64%. Boyd Gaming has a consensus target price of $40.55, indicating a potential upside of 13.26%. Given Cedar Fair’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cedar Fair is more favorable than Boyd Gaming.

Risk & Volatility

Cedar Fair has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boyd Gaming has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cedar Fair beats Boyd Gaming on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; and Michigan's Adventure located near Muskegon, Michigan. The company also manages and operates Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park in Gilroy, California; and owns and operates the Castaway Bay Indoor Waterpark Resort in Sandusky, Ohio, as well as two gated outdoor water parks. Cedar Fair Management, Inc. serves as the general partner of Cedar Fair, L.P. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Sandusky, Ohio.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated 24 gaming entertainment properties offering a total of 1,358,856 square feet of casino space, 30,267 slot machines, 632 table games, and 9,372 hotel rooms located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It also owns and operates a travel agency in Hawaii. Boyd Gaming Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.