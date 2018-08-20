Cardstack Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $102,741.00 (CARD)

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Cardstack has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $102,741.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardstack token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Bilaxy, CoinEx and Coinsuper. Over the last seven days, Cardstack has traded 28.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005071 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015883 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000329 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00275432 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00152665 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000212 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010873 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00034910 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Cardstack Profile

Cardstack’s genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Cardstack is medium.com/cardstack . The official website for Cardstack is cardstack.com . Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cardstack Token Trading

Cardstack can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, CoinEx, IDEX, Bilaxy and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

