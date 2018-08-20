Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) Shares Sold by HL Financial Services LLC

HL Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,851 shares during the quarter. HL Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 43,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 15,156 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 470.5% during the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 86,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after buying an additional 71,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $51.90 on Monday. Cardinal Health Inc has a twelve month low of $48.14 and a twelve month high of $75.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $35.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a $0.4763 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Argus reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $81.00 target price on Cardinal Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company worldwide. The company's Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, over-the-counter healthcare, and consumer products to retailers, hospitals, and other healthcare providers.

