Capital Planning Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,427 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF makes up 1.2% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 90.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,367 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 11,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 500.2% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 150,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,272,000 after purchasing an additional 125,038 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $366.22 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $307.28 and a 12-month high of $368.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th were given a $1.0098 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 15th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.