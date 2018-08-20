CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd (CWX) Director Purchases C$31,550.00 in Stock

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd (TSE:CWX) Director Amar Doman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,550.00.

Amar Doman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 13th, Amar Doman acquired 10,000 shares of CanWel Building Materials Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,700.00.

On Tuesday, June 19th, Amar Doman acquired 900 shares of CanWel Building Materials Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,426.00.

Shares of TSE CWX traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$6.39. 183,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,313. CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd has a 52-week low of C$6.02 and a 52-week high of C$7.50.

Several research firms have commented on CWX. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.70.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Building Materials Distribution and Forestry. The company sells adhesives; decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners; foundation; insulation; interior finishing; building envelope; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing and accessories; treated wood; exterior trim and décor products; welded panels; profiles and colors; fusion stones; exterior products; sidings, panels, shingles, and trims; and security and door ware products.

