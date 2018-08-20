Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Give Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) a $36.00 Price Target

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $36.00 target price on Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ FY2018 earnings at ($0.97) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Abeona Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.30.

Shares of ABEO opened at $13.25 on Friday. Abeona Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $645.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.37.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 million. Abeona Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 881.74% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. equities research analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $104,000. Knott David M acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $101,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $152,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $187,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

