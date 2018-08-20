Canopy Growth (WEED) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.75

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$48.75 and last traded at C$48.70, with a volume of 7429488 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$44.18.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$34.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$33.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 6th.

Canopy Growth Company Profile (TSE:WEED)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, Bedrocan Canada, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

