Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (CAR.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$45.58.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAR.UN. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$43.50 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$42.50 to C$44.50 in a report on Monday, August 13th.

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT stock traded down C$0.12 on Monday, reaching C$46.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,604. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52 week low of C$31.93 and a 52 week high of C$37.94.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CAPREIT) is a Canada-based open-ended real estate investment trust. CAPREIT’s investment objectives are to provide unitholders with long-term, monthly cash distributions; grow normalized funds from operations (NFFO), distributions and Unit value through the management of its properties, acquisitions and financial management, and reinvest capital within the property portfolio.

