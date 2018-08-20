Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Position in Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 749,817 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $32,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,811 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 14.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 48,207 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 12.4% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 29,569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 185.4% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 42,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 27,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVN opened at $40.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 64.44, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Devon Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $29.78 and a 1-year high of $46.54.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on DVN. Jefferies Financial Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. M Partners raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

In related news, EVP Lyndon C. Taylor sold 18,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $772,646.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,936.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $502,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,051.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

