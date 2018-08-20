Canaccord Genuity Reiterates $90.00 Price Target for Perrigo (PRGO)

Canaccord Genuity set a $90.00 target price on Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a report on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $89.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Perrigo from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.06.

Shares of PRGO opened at $72.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $67.53 and a 12-month high of $95.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Perrigo had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.42%.

In related news, EVP Svend Andersen bought 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.43 per share, with a total value of $499,896.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 63.8% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 271.0% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter worth about $208,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

