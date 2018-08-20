Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for AAR (AIR)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR) in a research note released on Thursday morning. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

“We are adjusting our Q1/19 revenue estimate by ~$40M due to timing issues in the MRO market. Specifically, the delays in new A320 and 737 aircraft deliveries, due largely to delays in new engine deliveries, have resulted in stronger-than-expected demand for the current aircraft fleet. Typically, when airline MRO activity hits its usual seasonal low in the summer, AAR can offset this decline at least partially with one-off visits from lessor-owned aircraft. As a result of the ~125 new aircraft delivery delays, lessors are not taking aircraft in for MRO at the usual rate. This is creating a revenue headwind for AAR in fiscal Q1/19. Management highlighted its Q1/19 outlook at our recent Global Growth Conference.”,” Canaccord Genuity’s analyst commented.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research note on Friday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AAR currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.60.

Shares of AIR opened at $44.73 on Thursday. AAR has a 12-month low of $34.25 and a 12-month high of $49.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.21.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. AAR had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that AAR will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 19th. AAR’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

In other AAR news, VP Robert J. Regan sold 24,239 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $1,147,959.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 116,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,530,558.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 63,736 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $3,008,339.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 705,281 shares in the company, valued at $33,289,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,739 shares of company stock worth $4,850,280 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AAR by 518.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 299,692 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in AAR by 13.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in AAR by 11,341.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 698,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,490,000 after purchasing an additional 692,741 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in AAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,316,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AAR by 17.1% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

