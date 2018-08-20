Callon Petroleum (CPE) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPE. KeyCorp upped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Stephens set a $20.00 price target on Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Callon Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Callon Petroleum from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.24.
CPE opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $14.65.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miller Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,654 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HPM Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000.
About Callon Petroleum
Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.
