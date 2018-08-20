California Resources Corp (CRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $646.10 Million

Equities analysts expect that California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) will post $646.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for California Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $651.20 million and the lowest is $641.00 million. California Resources reported sales of $516.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that California Resources will report full-year sales of $2.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.98 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for California Resources.

Get California Resources alerts:

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $549.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.83) EPS. California Resources’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRC shares. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on California Resources from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Societe Generale downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Bank of America set a $38.00 target price on shares of California Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. California Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,000. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,806 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,036,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of California Resources stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.27. 1,605,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.87, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. California Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 5.59.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on California Resources (CRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.