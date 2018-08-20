Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $116.34 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,440 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $116,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,715,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 67,992 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,513,000 after buying an additional 8,806 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Wealthfront Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 18,696 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $21,864,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 17,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,624,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Wedbush set a $1,800.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,870.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,933.51.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,882.22 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $931.75 and a 1-year high of $1,925.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $2.58. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $52.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 17.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total transaction of $3,279,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,721,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas O. Ryder sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,783.81, for a total value of $8,919,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at $19,179,525.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,555 shares of company stock worth $28,826,140 over the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.