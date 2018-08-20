CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (CACI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NYSE:CACI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Noble Financial raised shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $185.43.

NYSE:CACI opened at $187.20 on Friday. CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock has a 12 month low of $121.60 and a 12 month high of $191.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.27. CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $481,819,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 682,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 680.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 602,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,229,000 after acquiring an additional 525,509 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 509,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,951,000 after acquiring an additional 33,990 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock during the first quarter worth $51,530,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

